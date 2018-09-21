For Free WiFi Project, Delhi's AAP Government To Look At Different Models

Free WiFi at public places across the city was one of the AAP's key poll promises

The Aam Aadmi Party government is exploring different models including laying of optical fibres to homes and providing internet vouchers, to execute its much-delayed poll promise of offering free WiFi in the national capital, sources said.

A final decision on the way to execute the WiFi project is yet to be taken by the AAP government, they said.

A meeting has been called on Saturday where representatives of around five telecom companies will give presentation before Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers.

"We have suggested around three models to the government, which include laying of fibre to home, internet voucher and creating hotspots at public places, to implement free WiFi project. However, no decision has been taken yet," an official said.

Free WiFi at public places across the city was one of the AAP's key poll promises before forming the government in Delhi in 2015.

During his budget speech in the Delhi Assembly in March, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the WiFi project, which was earlier with the information and technology (IT) department, was given to the PWD to expedite the work.

In its 2018-19 budget, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 100 crore to provide WiFi facility, even though the government did not mention a timeline for the completion of the project.