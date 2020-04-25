Delhi Zoo Confirms White Tigress Who Died Tests Negative For COVID-19

Kalpana, a white tigress at Delhi Zoo, died of acute renal failure (Representational Image)

Delhi Zoo officials stated that Kalpana, a white tigress which died of acute renal failure and other complications related to old age, was found negative for COVID-19.

"Kalpana, a white tigress, died of acute renal failure and other complications related to old age. As such there were no symptoms or external conditions to suspect that her death is due to COVID-19," officials said.

"However, as per Central Zoo Authority advisory issued in this regard, samples were collected after ensuring all bio-security measures and were sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly. Later, IVRI confirmed that tigress Kalpana was found negative for COVID-19," they added.

The white tigress died at 6:30 pm on Wednesday and was cremated on Thursday. Keeping in mind the government's instructions, minimum staff were present at the cremation.



