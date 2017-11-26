Delhi Youth Set On Fire After He Objects To Men Making Lewd Comments To Girlfriend

A youth was injured after he was allegedly set on fire by unidentified men for objecting to them taunting his female friend in outer Delhi's Bawana, the police has said.The police said there were some contradictions in the statements of the girl and the victim, and the possibility of self-immolation cannot be ruled out.On November 23, the police were informed by the GB Hospital authorities that a 19-year-old man has been admitted to the hospital with burn injuries.The victim told the police that when he was walking with his female friend, a minor, on Kanjhawla Road, three persons came on a motorcycle and allegedly taunted the girl, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rishi Pal said.When he objected to their taunts, the accused allegedly poured inflammable liquid on him and set him blaze, the officer said.The families of the girl and the victim have been staying on different floors of the same house in Nangloi for five years, the police said.Both the families, in their statements to the police, said that they were aware about their friendship.Around 50 letters, many of which written in blood, were found from the bags of the duo. The contents of the letters were found bizarre and some had mention of something he wanted to do to prove his love for the girl, the officer said.There are some variations in the statement of the victim and the girl about the exact sequence of events and further investigation is underway, Mr Pal said, adding according to doctors a "petroleum product" had been poured on the victim.