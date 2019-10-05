Delhi Woman Thought She Married A Top Scientist, Says Truth Shocked Her

Attempts to arrest the accused are underway, police said. (Representational image)

A Delhi based woman has filed a police complaint claiming that she was conned by a person who impersonated as a DRDO scientist and married to her. The man, she said, is not only unemployed but also previously married.

Accusing the man of making false claims about his employment and marital status, the complainant has said that he forged ID cards to con her into marriage.

The complainant, a PhD student, married Jitender Singh, who introduced himself as a scientist in DRDO. Soon after the wedding, she found out that Singh was unemployed, and already married.

After finding out about the alleged fraud, she approached the police and got a complaint registered.

"On the complaint of a woman (name withheld), an FIR has been registered in Dwarka North police station" a senior police officer said.

Attempts to arrest the accused are underway and police is further investigating the case.

