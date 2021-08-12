Delhi Woman Killed After 4-Year-Old Son Urinates In Front Of Neighbour's

Aman Vihar case: Delhi Police said they are investigating the case (File)

A 33-year-old woman in the national capital paid with her life, just because her four-year-old son urinated in front of her neighbour's house in north-east Delhi's Aman Vihar.

The four-year-old boy's mother, Savitri Rana, was slashed several times with a razor by a minor who lives in her neighbour's house, the police said.

Some days ago, Ms Rana's little son had urinated in front of their neighbour's house, which led to a quarrel over the matter between her and her neighbour's family, including the minor, the police said.

Eventually, other residents and some shopkeepers managed to make Ms Rana and her neighbours end the fight over the petty matter since the four-year-old boy could be made to correct his ways, the police said.

However, on August 11, at around 11:30 pm, the woman was attacked by the minor with a razor, Rohini DCP Pranav Tayal said. The vicious attack left her severely injured and she died, the police said.

The minor has been detained and the police are investigating the case.