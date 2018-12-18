Man Stabbed To Death For Misbehaving With Another's Wife Near Delhi: Cops

The incident took place on Sunday after the dead man, identified as Rajesh, allegedly misbehaved with the wife of the accused Subhash, 32, police said.

Delhi | | Updated: December 18, 2018 22:31 IST
A murder case was registered against the accused who was then arrested, police said. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar reportedly over a fight that took place after the victim allegedly misbehaved with a woman, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested from Inder Enclave on the night between Sunday and Monday.

According to police, a quarrel broke out between Rajesh and Subhash on Sunday evening during which the accused stabbed the man five times and fled the spot.

Rajesh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

A murder case was registered against the accused who was then arrested, police added.

