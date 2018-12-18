Man Stabbed To Death For Misbehaving With Another's Wife Near Delhi: Cops

A murder case was registered against the accused who was then arrested, police said. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar reportedly over a fight that took place after the victim allegedly misbehaved with a woman, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday after the dead man, identified as Rajesh, allegedly misbehaved with the wife of the accused Subhash, 32, police said.

The accused was arrested from Inder Enclave on the night between Sunday and Monday.

According to police, a quarrel broke out between Rajesh and Subhash on Sunday evening during which the accused stabbed the man five times and fled the spot.

Rajesh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

A murder case was registered against the accused who was then arrested, police added.