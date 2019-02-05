22-Year-Old Arrested For Trying To Rape One-Year-Old Girl In Delhi

The 22-year-old worked at a food stall. He lured the niece of his employer on the pretext of buying toffees for her on Monday.

Delhi | | Updated: February 05, 2019 20:43 IST
A case under the POCSO Act was registered and the accused has been arrested. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a one-year-old girl in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar, the police said today.

The 22-year-old worked at a food stall. He lured the niece of his employer on the pretext of buying toffees for her on Monday, the police said.

Finding their daughter missing, her parents and neighbours started looking for her and found her with the man in a room. The accused had removed her clothes and was trying to rape her but she was saved on time, the police said.

The accused was thrashed by the girls' family and neighbours before being handed over to the police.

A medical examination of the girl revealed that she had not been raped and is safe. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and the accused has been arrested, the police said.

