Man Gambling In Delhi Shot Dead For Resisting Extortion

The deceased, identified as Harish, a resident of Rohini, was gambling with his friends in an under construction building in Aman Vihar area.

Delhi | | Updated: October 30, 2018 18:06 IST
Police said three to four men asked the deceased for money and shot him when he resisted. (File)

New Delhi: 

A 42-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said today.

The deceased, identified as Harish, a resident of Rohini, was gambling with his friends in an under construction building in Aman Vihar area, they said.

Yesterday at around 9pm, three to four men came there and asked them to give money, police said.

"When Harish and his friends resisted, they allegedly fired at Harish and fled," said senior police officer Seju Kuruvilla.

He was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case was registered in this regard, he added.

