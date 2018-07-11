Woman, Her Son In Delhi Arrested For Kidnapping Businessman

The accused also withdrew Rs 1.40 lakh from the victim's account using his debit card, police said.

A Mewat-based woman and her son, wanted for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping case of an Indore-based businessman, were arrested on Badarpur border, the police said.

The accused, identified as Akram Khan and his mother Meman, were carrying rewards of Rs 50,000 each from the Delhi Police upon their arrest, Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.

Based on a tip off, the police laid a trap near a bus stand on Badarpur border where the accused Akram had come to meet his associate in Delhi at around 9 pm on July 7. Subsequently, Akram was arrested. Another team arrested Meman on July 8 from ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the mother and son, along with their other associates Mohd Tauhid, Nadim, Mufeed and Azruddin, had planned to kidnap the Indore-based businessman from Delhi airport. The victim was lured by the accused to come to Delhi to strike a business deal with them, Kushwah said.

They had uploaded details of a fake company in the name of "Sanjay Import and Export" on a website by the name of "SCRAPO". When the victim arrived at Delhi airport, Akram and his associate Nadim picked him from the airport in their car promising him to show the site where the scrap was lying, earlier this year. The victim was allegedly kidnapped and held hostage in a house in Mewat's Nuh, he added.

Meman told the police that she allowed the gang members to use her house for holding the businessman captive where he was allegedly robbed of cash and other belongings at gunpoint, Kushwah said.

The accused also withdrew Rs 1.40 lakh from the victim's account using his debit card after taking its PIN number from him. They even shopped for Rs 1.80 lakh using the same debit card, the DCP said.

Subsequently, the victim was dumped at Alwar road from where he made calls to his family members informing them about the incident, he said.

The other accused Azruddin, Mufeed and Nadim are still at large while Tauhid had been arrested earlier.

Akram and his gang were involved in similar crimes in Dharuhera and Mewat in Haryana during the last five-six months. Akram was first arrested in 2017.