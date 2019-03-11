Delhi Woman, Boyfriend, Choke Her Parents; Stuff Bodies In Suitcase: Cops

The woman allegedly killed her parents over a property dispute. (Representational)

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her parents and dumping their bodies in a suitcase after they refused to transfer the ownership of their property in Delhi's Paschim Vihar to her, police said.

Three days ago, the police received information about a maroon-coloured suitcase floating in a drain. Investigation revealed the woman's body was stuffed inside and thrown in the drain.

The body was later identified to be of 47-year-old Jageer Kaur. The police found that her husband Gurmeet Singh was also missing. The next day her husband's decomposed body was found on the opposite side of the drain.

The couple's 26-year-old daughter was called in for questioning. The police said they found her statements to be suspicious and contradictory. The call records of suspects and the CCTV footage of the area were analysed.

"On February 21, the accused mixed sleeping pills in his tea. At night, the daughter's boyfriend came to the house with two more people and smothered him. They stuffed the body in a suitcase and threw it in a drain," the police added.

"He came back to Delhi with one of his friends. The same day, her daughter gave sleeping pills to her mother and once she fell asleep, she killed her in a similar way," they added.