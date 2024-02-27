Light Rain In Delhi And Nearby Areas, More Showers Expected Today

Delhi temperature today: India Meteorological Department predicted more showers through the day.

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rain on Tuesday morning, with the minimum temperature dropping to 15 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, predicting more showers through the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the national capital will have a generally cloudy sky throughout the day with light rain/drizzle.

The MeT department predicted a light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, namely Narela, Bawana, Burari, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Ballabhgarh) Barwala, Jind, Hissar, Gohana, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana) Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a post at 7:30 am.

The Meteorological Office has also predicted rainfall and hailstorms for the next few days in some parts of Madhya Pradesh.

"The change in the weather conditions of the state are being seen due to a trough line formed from Chhattisgarh to Karnataka through North Tamil Nadu, North Kerala and there is also a Western Disturbance active in the area. As there is a trough line so there is the possibility of rain, lightning thunderstorms in some places like Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat in the state. Even hailstorms may occur at some places," said Parmendra Kumar, meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in some districts like Narmadapuram Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, and Khandwa in the state as well, he added.

The meteorologist further said that the minimum temperature in the state capital Bhopal was 12.4 and the maximum was 27.6 last night.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)