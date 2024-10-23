Delhi Widow Kills Lover with Stone, Hammer, and Knife After Years Of Abuse

The woman was arrested on a charge of murder said a police officer. (Representational)

A mother of four walked into a police station and confessed that she killed her lover with a stone, a hammer, and a knife in her house in the Mukundpur area, police on Wednesday said.

The 28-year-old widow said she killed the man because he was a drunk and frequently abused her and her children, they said.

The woman was arrested on a charge of murder, an officer said, and the victim was identified as Mohammad Tawarak alias Sahil Khan.

On Tuesday, after she made the confession, a team was rushed to the woman's house where police found Khan's battered body lying in a bloodied state on the ground floor.

"The team recovered a grinding stone, a hammer and a knife from the spot. During investigation, we got to know that her husband died in 2018 and she had four children -- one girl and three sons. Since the death of her husband she had been living in Mukundpur and was in a relationship with Khan for the last two years," the officer said.

Khan was a plumber and was married with one child.

On Tuesday about 1.30 pm, Khan came home drunk and began harassing her again.

"In a fit of rage, the accused woman hit Khan on his head using a heavy stone, hammer and a knife and caused him serious injuries," said the officer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)