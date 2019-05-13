Delhi Weather: Thunderstorm, Dust Storm, Light Showers Likely Today

Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning is expected in several parts of north India, including Delhi, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: May 13, 2019 19:04 IST
Light showers likely to bring respite from heat in North India.


New Delhi: 

The national capital is likely to get some respite from the scorching heat as thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning is expected in several parts of north India today, including Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

"Thunderstorm/Duststorm & lightning accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan," National Disaster Management Authority has tweeted.


The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, said the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 AM was 63 per cent.  The weatherman has predicted cloudy sky with possibility of rain, thunderstorm or dust storm.

On Sunday in Delhi, the maximum temperature settled at 39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius. 

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the regions of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana are likely to face heat wave conditions during the next 24 hours.



