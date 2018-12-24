As Delhi Battles Cold Wave, Air Quality Drops For Third Consecutive Day

Delhi air quality: At least 30 areas in the city recorded severe AQI levels

In addition to a cold winter morning, the people of Delhi woke up to "severe" level of pollution as air quality in the city dipped for the third consecutive day. Sunday recorded not only the second most polluted day of the year, at 3.7 degree Celsius it was also the coldest December day in 12 years. Today, the overall air quality index or AQI was at the severe level of 446 - almost 10 times the safe limit, as per official data.

A Central Pollution Control Board-led task force has recommended stopping all construction activities in Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad till December 26. The task force also recommended that traffic police deploy special teams to ensure congestion free traffic flow, particularly in identified high traffic corridors. It also sought strict action against illegal industries.

At least 30 areas in the national capital region recorded severe AQI levels. Noida recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 464. An Air Quality Index between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Wind speed and other meteorological factors have made the situation "highly unfavourable". The minimum temperature in Delhi today was recorded at 4.6 degrees, three notches below the season's average, the meteorological department said.

The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometer -- was recorded at 369 and the PM10 level at 533, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

Children and senior citizens have been asked to minimise outdoor exposure. The forecast for the next two days doesn't look good either, with some areas set to get worse. The air quality in Faridabad and Ghaziabad is likely to get worse, with the AQI crossing 500 points over the next 2 days. Areas in Delhi, like ITO and Punjabi Bagh are likely to remain in the severe category till December 27.

With inputs from agencies

