Light Rain Makes Delhi Hopeful Of Improving Air Quality

Delhi witnessed light rains this evening with the residents expecting the showers to bring down high pollution levels.

The city's air quality was nearing the severe category this morning with calm winds and cloudy conditions trapping pollutants, according to monitoring agencies.

The regional weather office had forecast light rain in a few areas in Delhi and surrounding regions.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani said the clouds over Delhi will persist till tomorrow, according to PTI. The western disturbance created due to intense circulation over central Pakistan led to the cloud formation over Delhi, he said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The day began with a windy morning and a forecast for a cloudy sky with light rain. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 97 per cent.