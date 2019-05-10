Light Rain To Bring Down Delhi Temperature, Air Quality Likely To Improve

Delhi Weather: Cloudy skies are likely to persist in Delhi on the day of polling - May 12.

Delhiites can expect some relief from searing temperatures that touched 43 degrees Celsius on Friday with light rains, dust storm or thunderstorm likely in the coming week according to weather predictions.

The air quality in the city, which continued to remain in the "very poor" category, is also expected to improve from Saturday.

Dust blowing in the north-west region of the country is primarily responsible for pollution in the national capital. Particulate matter PM 10, mainly dust, is responsible for the majority of pollution in the country.

The temperature in Delhi is expected to fall from Saturday owing to the possibility of light rains, dust storm or thunderstorm along with partly cloudy to the generally cloudy sky in the coming week according to the IMD's prediction for the coming week.

Isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorm activity is very likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh during many days of the week.

Private forecaster Skymet said that relief from ongoing hot weather is expected as as Western Disturbance is approaching Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced cyclonic circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan.

The air in the national capital is also likely to improve owing to rains and winds which will carry away the dust.

Cloudy skies are likely to persist in Delhi on the day of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 in the sixth phase.

