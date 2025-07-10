Gurugram Offices Advised To Take Work From Home Amid Heavy Rain Today

Due to the heavy rain, all corporate offices and private institutions in the Gurugram district have been advised to guide their employee to work from home on Thursday, July 10, so that traffic congestion can be avoided, according to an advisory issued by the district administration.

In the last 12 hours (7 pm, 09.07.2025 to 7 am, 10.07.2025) 133mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram city, including an 'extremely intense spell' of 103mm between 07.30 pm-9.00 pm on 09.07.2025. The IMD, in its forecast, has issued an Orange

Alert.

Delhi and the parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) have been receiving incessant rainfall since last night.

The rainfall, which began on Wednesday evening, brought much-needed relief from the intense humidity and high temperatures, with overcast skies persisting across the region.

The incessant rainfall has caused waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram, due to which vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for the national capital. The weather agency has predicted "thunderstorm with rain" for the next three days for Delhi.

As per the Regional Met Centre of Chandigarh, the weather of Gurugram is likely to remain with "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next two days.

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of rain also showered on Ambala city of Haryana. The weather agency has forecasted 'generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers' conditions to persist in the Amabala district till tomorrow.

Rajasthan's Ajmer also witnessed waterlogging in many parts of the city after heavy rainfall. The premier weather agency has forecasted 'thunderstorm with rain' conditions to persist in the district till July 13.

Earlier, the IMD stated that the active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over central parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.

On Wednesday, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video on X, in which he claimed that waterlogging had occurred at Shalimar Bagh.

"See the condition of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's own assembly, Shalimar Bagh," Saurabh Bhardwaj posted on X.

In another post on X, the AAP leader shared footage where he claimed that waterlogging has occurred in Delhi's Patparganj area.

Meanwhile, the devastating monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 85 lives so far, with 54 deaths directly linked to rain-related disasters and 31 others lost to road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

