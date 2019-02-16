Light Rain In Delhi, 13 Trains Delayed Due To Fog

There was light drizzle in some parts of Delhi early in the morning (FILE photo)

Light rain made a comeback today in Delhi and its neighbouring areas as the national capital woke up to a cold morning. The temperatures were slightly lower than Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 11 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature hovered around 19 degrees.

There was light drizzle in some parts of the capital early in the morning and residents woke up to fog across the city.

Heavy fog disrupted train services in the national capital and its nearby areas. As many as 13 trains heading to Delhi were delayed due to low visibility, according to the railways.

The humidity was 93% as recorded at 8.30 am in the morning.

According to Skymet Weather, Sunday will be partly cloudy while light rain is expected on Monday in Delhi.

On Friday, moderate-to-heavy rain lashed most parts of Delhi and its nearby areas, there were reports of a hailstorm at north Delhi's Civil lines area.

Pollution in Delhi saw no respite today as the air quality continued to deteriorate.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air pollution level was recorded in the ''poor'' category with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 225 till 9:00 am in the morning.

The level of PM 2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 206 and the PM 10 level was at 210, both in the ''poor'' category in Lodhi Road area, according to data published by SAFAR.