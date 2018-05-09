Delhi Witnesses Light Rain, Gusty Winds, Traces Of Rain Since Tuesday

The minimum temperature for the day was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature hovered around 35 degrees Celsius.
The humidity level recorded in Delhi was at 55 per cent.
"Thunderstorm with rain and strong winds would occur over the National Capital Region, including Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jajjar, Jind over the next hour," an India Meteorological Department official said, according to news agency IANS.
The Delhi government has also issued a list of "Dos and Don'ts" to help the public in dealing with possible situations. The advisory asks people to prepare an emergency kit with essential items and secure their houses.
It also asked people to secure objects outside their houses and clear broken branches, which could cause possible damage.
People have also been told to avoid metallic objects, corded telephones or anything that could conduct electricity.
Severe weather conditions across the country have resulted in over 100 deaths across Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
CommentsIn Uttar Pradesh, 73 people died because of the storm, with Agra bearing the brunt of the storm with 43 death. In Rajasthan, 36 people had died.
(With Inputs From Agencies)