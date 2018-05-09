Delhi Witnesses Light Rain, Gusty Winds, Traces Of Rain Since Tuesday

The MET department has been keeping an eye on the progression and severity of the rain after a storm alert had been issued by them on Monday. The storm alert resulted in the Delhi government issuing an order to close all evening schools on Tuesday.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: May 09, 2018 18:13 IST
Delhi Weather: The city witnessed light rain showers since Tuesday (PTI)

New Delhi:  Light rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi today along with gusts of wind which swept the city at 35 to 36 km per hour, according to the MET department. There were traces of rain for the past 24 hours. The MET department has been keeping an eye on the progression and severity of the rain after a storm alert had been issued by them on Monday. The storm alert resulted in the Delhi government issuing an order to close all evening schools on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature for the day was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature hovered around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level recorded in Delhi was at 55 per cent.

"Thunderstorm with rain and strong winds would occur over the National Capital Region, including Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jajjar, Jind over the next hour," an India Meteorological Department official said, according to news agency IANS.

The Delhi government has also issued a list of "Dos and Don'ts" to help the public in dealing with possible situations. The advisory asks people to prepare an emergency kit with essential items and secure their houses.

It also asked people to secure objects outside their houses and clear broken branches, which could cause possible damage.

People have also been told to avoid metallic objects, corded telephones or anything that could conduct electricity.

Severe weather conditions across the country have resulted in over 100 deaths across Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, 73 people died because of the storm, with Agra bearing the brunt of the storm with 43 death. In Rajasthan, 36 people had died.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

