Delhi Skies To Remain Clear Today, Maximum Temperature Likely 32 Degrees

Delhi skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day, a Met official said. (FILE PHOTO)

Delhi woke up to a sunny morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The maximum temperature for the day in Delhi is expected to stay around 32 degrees Celsius.

An Indian Meteorological Department officer said that Delhi skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day.

Sixty-six per cent humidity was observed in Delhi at 8.30 am.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the minimum was 17.6 degrees, a notch above the normal.

