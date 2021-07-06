Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 40 Degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 40 degrees Celsius. (File)

The mercury in the national capital settled at 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with low humidity in air.

The relative humidity was recorded at 34 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The mercury had risen by several notches in the morning with the minimum temperature settling at 32.8 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the minimum temperature had stood at 28 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature on Monday had settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD website, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius in the evening.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 32.8 degrees Celsius in the morning, with a relative humidity of 54 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast west-southwesterly winds for late Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)