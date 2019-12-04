Delhi Records Coldest Day Of The Season

Delhi Weather: Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum of 7.9 degree Celsius.

Delhi recorded the coldest day of the season on Wednesday with temperatures below 8 degree Celsius on a day when the air quality index (AQI) has also worsened.



According to Skymet Weather, on Wednesday, both the observatories of Delhi - Palam and Safdarjung - recorded the lowest minimum of the season.



While Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum of 7.9 degree Celsius, the Palam Observatory saw the night temperature settled at 8.5 degree Celsius. The day and night temperatures in Delhi and its surrounding areas are set to drop further due to cold winds blowing all the way from the Himalayas.



The Delhi Air Quality Index has worsened once again with the Air Quality Index of the city crossing the 300 mark. Today morning, the Air Quality Index of the national capital Delhi was recorded at 305.



Skymet said pollution in many places in Delhi is in the poor category, while some places have recorded even very poor Air Quality Index.



Air quality in a few prominent places like Dhirpur, Chandni Chowk, Delhi University and Noida is in 'poor' to 'very poor' category. A few isolated pockets are still witnessing air in the 'moderate' category.



The reason for this increase in pollution level is the light wind in the city which is unable to scatter the pollutants.



"We expect the air to deteriorate even further in the coming days especially in the next 48 hours due to the combined effect of sliding temperatures and light winds. Winds are not likely to pick up pace until the next 48 hours. Thereafter, the air quality might improve a little. Therefore, no prominent improvement is likely in the air quality in the next few days," Skymet said.