Rain Likely In Delhi, Suburbs For Next 3 Days

Delhi and nearby areas received light rain and thundershower on Monday as well.

Light rain is expected in Delhi and neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram in the coming three days, the weather department said on Tuesday.

Due to movement of western disturbance around the hills of north India, Delhi-NCR region will receive rainfall from March 13 to March 15, the India Meteorological Department said.

Scattered rain and snow are also expected over many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it predicted.

"March 16 onward, as the western disturbance moves away eastwards, the weather will become completely dry over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand," said Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the city were be around 15 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity will oscillate between 65 per cent to 69 per cent.

"The sky will remain partly cloudy," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told news agency IANS.

On Monday, Delhi and its adjoining areas received light rain and thundershower in the evening. The maximum temperature settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average while the minimum was 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

Due to strong winds, the pollution levels also improved and the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most parts of the national capital remained in the moderate to satisfactory category.