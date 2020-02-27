Testimonies Of Brotherhood From Delhi Neighbourhoods Marred By Clashes

Delhi Violence: More than 30 people have been killed, over 200 have been injured amid clashes.

Amid massive violence that broke out in parts of Delhi this week over the contentious citizenship law, killing more than 30 people and injuring over 200, testimonies of brotherhood have emerged from the neighbourhoods, worst hit by the clashes.

When mobs were setting homes, shops, schools and shrines on fire, there were people across northeast Delhi who risked their lives to save their neighbours.

In Ashok Nagar, one of the localities worst affected by clashes, Raeesuddin recalls how his Hindu neighbours stood up to save him.

"On Tuesday, a mob tried to storm into the lane, set a shrine here on fire and attack us," he says, adding that they came with "lathis".

"But our neighbours came to our rescue... not one life was lost," he recounts.

On the unprecedented violence, another local, Subhash Sharma, says: "We have lived here in harmony for generations.... nothing like this ever happened."

"When the mob came on Tuesday, we told them that we won't let them harm one of our own," he shares.

In Chand Bagh, another densely populated Muslim-majority locality that suffered heavy damages, locals from different communities ensured that clashes didn't affect mutual harmony as they together protected a shrine in the area.

At Mustafabad, several Muslim families -saved by their Hindu neighbours - have taken refuge at a hospital.

Amzad Khan, a local from Karawal Nagar who is one of the many refugees at the hospital, recalls how a mob targeted his family earlier. "A mob came to attack us.... Ours was the only Muslim family in the locality. A Hindu family in the neighbourhood gave us shelter for two days in their home," he says.

"We called up police several times but there was no response," he says, expressing gratitude to the people who came to their rescue.

More than 100 arrests have been made over the unprecedented violence, said to worst in the national capital in decades.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first public statement, calling for "peace and brotherhood".