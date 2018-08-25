Delhi University Students' Union Elections To Be Held On September 12

On September 12, voting will start at 8.30 a.m and end at 7.30 p.m. (File)

The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 12, the university announced on Saturday.

The elections will be held in colleges as well to elect the members of the Central Council, a university statement said.

According to the election schedule announced, the nomination papers for the election of DUSU office-bearers can be submitted to the Office of the Chief Election Officer, DUSU elections 2018-19, latest by September 4.

By the same date, candidates for the post of members of the Central Council must obtain their nomination papers from colleges/ departments or institutions concerned.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held the same day, after which the list of duly nominated candidates will be published, said the statement.

The candidates can withdraw their nominations till the afternoon of September 5.

On September 12, voting will start at 8.30 a.m and end at 7.30 p.m.

The date and venue for the counting of votes was, however, not announced on Saturday.

Last year, a total of 10 candidates contested for the presidential post in which main contestants were ABVP's Rajat Choudhary, NSUI's Rocky Tusheed, AISA's Parul Chauhan and Independents Raja Choudury and Alka.