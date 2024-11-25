Delhi University's Kirori Mal College Nullifies Election Of Two Central Councillors

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2024-25 concluded with a peaceful vote counting on Monday, November 25, 2024. However, Kirori Mal College (KMC) declared the elections of two Central Councillors, Chirag (BA Programme, 1st year) and Gurdeep Chhawri (BA Hons Sanskrit, 1st year), as null and void.

The decision follows directives from the Chief Election Officer, Professor Satyapal Singh, citing violations of Delhi High Court orders dated November 11 and Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

Professor Singh's letter to KMC's Principal flagged the violations, prompting the immediate invalidation of the results for the two posts after due process.

Meanwhile, the overall DUSU results were announced. Ronak Khatri won the President's post with 20,207 votes out of 50,689, defeating Rishabh Chaudhary (18,868 votes). Bhanu Pratap Singh secured the Vice President's seat with 24,166 votes, surpassing Yash Nandal (15,404 votes).

"The politics of performance has won in DU. Those who fought the election on false promises have lost. As a law student, I want to assure all the students in DU that we will stand with them," Khatri said after his election win.

"Our primary focus is to develop infrastructure. The changes that you have seen in law faculty, the same things will be implemented across the university," he added.

For the Secretary post, Mitravinda Karanwal won with 16,703 votes, followed by Namrata Jeph (15,236 votes). Lokesh Chaudhary emerged victorious for Joint Secretary, garnering 21,975 votes against Aman Kapasiya's 15,249 votes.