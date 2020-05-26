Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Slum, 1,500 Shanties Destroyed

According to a fire official, the department got the call at 12:50 AM. 28 fire engines were sent to the spot in view of the fierce fire.

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Slum, 1,500 Shanties Destroyed

Firefighting operations are underway and no casualty has been reported so far.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out in the slums of South-East Delhi's Tughlakabad area on Monday night. 

The call about the fire was received at 12.50 am and 28 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

The official says the fire spread in 2 acres, the police, and fire department in the slum took out all the occupants in time, most people were sleeping due to late night. 

The fire was controlled at around 3:40 am, but around 1500 slums were burnt. Hundreds of people became homeless, the government is currently assessing the loss.

"We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire," Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East, told ANI.

"Locals are saying most people came out of their shanties after a fire broke. However, it cannot check as it is a big fire," he said.

Firefighting operations are underway and no casualty has been reported so far.
 

Comments
DelhiDelhi fireDelhi Tughlakabad Fire

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com