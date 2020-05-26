Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Slum, 1,500 Shanties Destroyed

Firefighting operations are underway and no casualty has been reported so far.

A massive fire broke out in the slums of South-East Delhi's Tughlakabad area on Monday night.

The call about the fire was received at 12.50 am and 28 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

The official says the fire spread in 2 acres, the police, and fire department in the slum took out all the occupants in time, most people were sleeping due to late night.

The fire was controlled at around 3:40 am, but around 1500 slums were burnt. Hundreds of people became homeless, the government is currently assessing the loss.

"We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire," Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East, told ANI.

"Locals are saying most people came out of their shanties after a fire broke. However, it cannot check as it is a big fire," he said.

