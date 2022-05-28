Delhi Transport Commissioner Rides State Bus, Chief Minister Reacts

Ashish Kundra took to Twitter and posted his selfie travelling in a government bus

Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra took a ride in a state bus on Saturday to take stock of issues being faced by commuters, a move which was lauded by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The commissioner's bus ride comes days after the Delhi government on Wednesday directed all group A and B officers of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Transport Department to travel in a bus at least once a week and submit feedback on its condition and staff behaviour.

Mr Kundra took to Twitter and posted his selfie travelling in a government bus. Mr Kejriwal lauded the effort and said it was "a rare sight".

"We are a people-centric government. Our officers, ministers and MLAs are working constantly among people. A rare sight to see transport commissioner of a state travelling by state bus to take a first-hand view from travellers on problems being faced by them," the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also praised Mr Kundra's effort. "Good to see the commissioner of transport in Delhi Ashish Kundra travelling in a bus," he tweeted.

Mr Kejriwal had flagged off 150 e-buses on May 24. The Delhi government has announced free travel for everyone in the e-buses from May 24 to 26 to promote clean mobility.

Over 89,000 commuters have travelled in Delhi's electric buses since they were flagged off by the chief minister, according to an official statement on Friday.

In a circular earlier this week, the Transport Department said it operates over 7,000 buses and low floor electric buses are also being added to the fleet of DTC and cluster buses.

The circular also includes a feedback mechanism by which the officers concerned have to fill in a proforma on various parameters on the quality of service.

