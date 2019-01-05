13 Trains Delayed In Delhi By 2-3 Hours Due To Fog, Flights Unaffected

13 trains were delayed due to fog and the average delay time was two to three hours (Representational)

Thirteen trains were delayed by two to three hours due to fog in Delhi, which recorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

The humidity level oscillated between 66 and 100 per cent.

According to the weather department, the city recorded a minimum of 5.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The weatherman forecast moderate fog in the next 24 hours and mild rainfall.

In Palam and Safdarjung, the visibility was zero and 400 metres respectively at 5.30 am, and 50 and 400 metres at 8.30 am.

According to a Railways spokesperson, 13 trains were delayed due to fog and the average delay time was two to three hours.

Farakkha Express Malda-Delhi Junction, Mahabodhi Gaya-New Delhi, Poorva Express Howrah-New Delhi and Garib Rath Jaynagar-Anand Vihar were some of the trains running behind schedule.

However, operations at the Delhi airport remained unaffected.

The visibility has been good enough at the Delhi airport and normal operations have been going on, an official said.

The maximum temperature in the evening is likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius.

For more city news, click here