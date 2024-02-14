Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Due To Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory: NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been closed for general traffic.

The Delhi Traffic Police today issued a traffic advisory in view of the ongoing farmers' protest, alerting commuters about restrictions on movement of vehicles at various borders of the national capital.

NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been closed for general traffic. Other connected roads going towards NH-44 - Sonipat/Panipat are also affected. 2 lanes of NH-9 and 1 lane of NH-24 at Ghazipur Border are open for general public. Similarly 2 lanes of DND are also open for commuters, according to the traffic advisory.

However, there will be slow traffic movement so commuters have been advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches specially during peak hours.

Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sabhapur Border - to take service lane Delhi Dehradun Expressway ( 6 K Mandola Mussoorie- Khekra (14 KM) Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44), according to advisory.

Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/Y2YtSuCWtv — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 13, 2024

Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi may enter from Maharajpur Border near ISBT Anand Vihar via Vaishali - Kaushambi.

Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi from Gazipur border may also enter from Khoda Colony, Mayur Vihar Phase-III via paper market, Pragati Marg, Mayur Vihar Phase III, the traffic advisory said.

Meanwhile, authorities have intensified security arrangements on Tuesday to stop a farmers' march from entering Delhi as the Singhu and Tikri borders were shut.

Multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers have been placed at the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders, with the deployment of a large number of security personnel in anti-riot gear.

Metal and concrete barricades were put up at many places in central Delhi as part of the security arrangements.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the "Delhi Chalo" agitation to put pressure on the BJP-led Centre for their demands, including a law on a minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.