150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram': Traffic Restrictions In Delhi Ahead Of Event

Movement of vehicles on several key stretches in central Delhi is likely to be affected on Friday due to traffic restrictions and diversions in place for celebrations marking 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', police said.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Culture at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex.

According to a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, approximately 11,000 invitees are expected to attend the event, arriving. To ensure smooth traffic movement and security arrangements, multiple roads in and around the ITO and Rajghat areas are being regulated or diverted between 5 am and 2 pm.

The roads likely to be affected include Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Indraprastha Marg, Vikas Marg, Secretariat Road, and Velodrome Road. In addition, routes connecting Shanti Van Crossing, Rajghat, Bhairon Marg, Geeta Colony Flyover, IP Flyover, Saleem Garh Bypass, W Point, Delhi Gate, and Rajghat-Kishan Ghat/Power House Road may also experience congestion or diversions, police said.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these roads during the restricted hours and plan their travel accordingly to prevent delays.

Entry to the Indira Gandhi Stadium will be regulated through designated gates. Gates 1, 2, 3, 7, and 8 (East) can be accessed via Velodrome or Secretariat Road, while Gates 19, 21, 22, and 23 (West) will be accessible from Mahatma Gandhi Marg or Ring Road.

Parking will not be permitted on Velodrome Road, Secretariat Road, Indraprastha Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Vikas Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg/Ring Road, Saleem Garh Bypass, and Power House Road, the advisory stated.

Vehicles found parked in restricted areas will be towed, and legal action will be taken.

