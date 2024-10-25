Traffic Likely To Be Affected In South Delhi For 3 Days Due To Religious Gathering

Around three to four lakh people are expected to attend the event.

Traffic will likely to be affected in south Delhi for three days from Friday due to a religious congregation, a police advisory said.

According to the advisory, the Radha Swami Satsang Beas congregation will be held from 4 am to 6 pm at Radha Swami Satsang Complex, Bhati Mines, Chhattarpur, Mehrauli from Friday to Sunday.

A large number of devotees from all across India and abroad including VIPs and high dignitaries will be visiting the area to attend the satsang, it said.

Around three to four lakh people are expected to attend the event. Around 80,000 devotees generally stays overnight at the satsang complex, while the remaining commutes in the morning from different parts of Delhi and NCR from 5 am and leave by 6 pm for which elaborate traffic arrangements have been made, the advisory said.

Entry to the satsang complex is from Bhati Mines Road for all devotees and all types of vehicles. All invitees and devotees intending to go to satsang complex are advised to reach before 6 am to avoid congestion enroute. The organisers have made separate entry for different category of vehicles and visitors, it stated.

Devotees coming from Faridabad and Gurugram are advised to reach the complex, Bhati Mines via Dera Border to avoid any inconvenience.

Adequate parking arrangements have been made inside the complex by the organiser for all categories of vehicles. Sufficient informatory signage have been displayed for the awareness of devotees by the organiser. No parking of any vehicle shall not be allowed at SSN Marg, the advisory said.

Restrictions on plying of heavy transport vehicle on Bhati Mines road between Chattarpur Road (SSN Marg) - Gurgaon Road T- Point and satsang complex will remain effective from Friday to Sunday between 4 am to 6.30 pm to avoid any traffic blockage, it said, adding that the general public is hereby advised to avoid Chattarpur Road (SSN Marg) during 4 am to 6.30 pm.

All emergency vehicles, including vehicles of Delhi Police, ambulances, fire brigade and other emergency service vehicles, are allowed to have free access on the roads where restrictions and/or diversions have been put in place when proceeding on emergency duties to save precious lives of people. Emergency vehicles entering from Faridabad via Dera More and Mandi Border are advised to take Mehrauli-Gurgram Road to avoid any inconvenience, it said.

People are advised to use public transport to avoid congestion on roads, it added.

