Delhi Traffic Cop In Viral Video Alleges Harassment By Seniors

A video of a Delhi traffic police constable posted in Seemapuri has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the cop is seen weeping and alleging harassment by his seniors.

"I am already very troubled. I was marked absent by my seniors despite being on duty. They said they are very powerful," he says in the viral video.

In the video, the constable has also claimed harassment by an ACP-rank officer. He, however, said a senior official backed him.

The cop has also requested the Delhi Police in the viral video to take necessary action against the alleged harassers.

Responding to the video, the Delhi Police posted on its official Twitter handle that the matter is being forwarded to Delhi Traffic Police.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Jagadesan said an internal inquiry has been launched under an ACP-rank officer into the matter.