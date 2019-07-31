Delhi To Witness Light Rainfall And Thunder, Predicts Weather Office

Weather office has predicted cloudy skies with light rainfall. (Representational image)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with light rainfall and thunderstorm in Delhi today. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius till 8.30 am, it said.

IMD said traces of rain were recorded in several parts of the city.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, and a low of 27.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 63 and 88 per cent.

Delhi has recorded 199.2 mm rains from July 1 to July 30, which is around 1 per cent less than the 30-year average of 201.1 mm, officials said.

Overall, it has received 210.4 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 266.8 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, a deficiency of around 21 per cent, IMD data showed.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.