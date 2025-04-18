Delhi To Launch 'DEVI' Electric Buses On April 22 For Last-Mile Connectivity: Report

The Delhi government is set to launch the Mohalla Electric Bus Service, officially known as Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchanges (DEVI), on April 22, 2025, according to latest media reports. This initiative aims to enhance last-mile connectivity by linking metro stations with residential neighborhoods through small, eco-friendly electric buses.

In the initial phase, 255 nine-meter-long electric buses will operate from depots in Nangli, East Vinod Nagar, and Ghazipur. These buses, equipped with 23 seats and a standing capacity for 13 passengers, are designed to navigate narrow streets and congested areas where larger buses cannot operate efficiently. Each bus can travel over 200 kilometers on a 45-minute charge.

The fare structure for the DEVI service aligns with that of Delhi's existing air-conditioned buses, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 25. Additionally, 25% of the seats are reserved for women, who can travel free of charge using the Delhi government's pink pass scheme.

The first operational route, designated as MS-1, will run between Akshardham Metro Station and Mayur Vihar Phase-3 Paper Market, covering key stops such as Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri, and Ghazipur. This route is designed to serve both residential and commercial hubs, facilitating easier commutes for daily travelers.

The DEVI service is part of the Delhi government's broader plan to deploy over 2,000 such buses by the end of 2025, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and accessible urban transportation.

Main Features:

Each bus will have 23 seats, with 6 reserved for women.

Standing capacity: 13 passengers.

Battery: 6 packs with a total energy capacity of 196 kilowatts.

Range: Up to 200 kilometers on a full charge.

Charging time: 45 minutes for a full charge.

Fare and Women's Travel:

The fare structure is tiered at Rs 10, Rs 15, Rs 20, and Rs 25. Women will travel free of charge using "Pink Tickets."

Future Plans:

The government aims to integrate over 10,000 electric buses into Delhi's public transport system by 2025, reducing pollution and improving traffic flow in the city.