Delhi To Have 6 Dry Fays In Next 3 Months

The Delhi government has said there will be six dry days in the capital during the three-month period of October-December.

In a notification issued on Friday, the excise department said 637 liquor stores run by four government agencies will remain closed on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), October 24 (Dussehra), October 28 (Valmiki Jayanti), November 12 (Deepavali), October 27 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas).

The Delhi excise commissioner is empowered to notify dry days on occasions like religious festivals and anniversaries of great personalities of the country.

Apart from liquor stores, all other establishments, like bars and clubs, serving liquor will also remain closed on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Excise licensees are not compensated for dry days, according to officials.

