Delhi To Give Rs 1 Crore To Families Of 6 Defence Personnel Killed On Duty

The Delhi government announced today that they will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the families of six defence personnel who died in the line of the duty.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Aam Aadmi Party government will compensate the families of three personnel from the Air Force, two from Delhi police and one from Civil Defence.

"The Delhi Government today decided to give Rs 1 crore to the families of six martyrs who sacrificed their life for the country. Out of these, three were from Indian Air Force, two from Delhi Police and one from Civil Defense," Mr Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

"Arvind Kejriwal government salutes the martyrdom of its brave fighters," he added.

The personnel whose families will receive the compensation are Sanket Kaushik, Rajesh Kumar, Sunit Mohanty, Meet Kumar, Vikas Kumar and Pravesh Kumar.

Mr Sisodia also spoke about the unfortunate incidents in which the personnel lost their lives.

"When the country loses a son, their family also loses a brave son," Mr Sisodia concluded adding the Delhi government stands in support with the families of the personnel who died serving the country.