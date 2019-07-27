Delhi Temperatures Drop After Rain, More Rainfall Likely Tomorrow

Rain in many areas of Delhi brought down temperatures of the national capital on Saturday. (File)

Rain in many areas of Delhi brought down temperatures of the national capital on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded on Saturday were 32.5 degrees Celsius and 25.4 degrees Celsius respectively, both two notches below normal.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for Delhi, recorded 5.25 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi has recorded 189.8 mm rains since July 1 to July 26, which is three per cent more than the monthly average, officials said.

Overall, it has received 201 mm rains which is 19 per cent less than the seasonal average since June 1, according to IMD data.

The weather department has predicted cloudy skies for Sunday with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.