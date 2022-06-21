Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Noida Today; Temperature 3 Notches Below Normal

Delhi Weather: Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 24.9 degrees Celsius.

Light rain in some parts of Delhi today morning brought down the temperature, leaving a cool breeze in the aftermath. Parts of Noida also received light rainfall with the weather office predicting partly cloudy sky for today.

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant weather as the minimum temperature settled at 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, with the weather office predicting a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the city through the day.

Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperatures at most places in the city settled below the 35 degrees Celsius mark.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive rainfall, visuals from Congress office.



As per IMD's weather forecast, Delhi will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' today. pic.twitter.com/PMt0W19NlS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

The maximum temperature in most parts of Delhi is likely to remain below 35 degrees Celsius for the next three to four days and under 38 degrees Celsius till June 26, the weather office said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive rainfall. Visuals from Sector 10, Noida.



As per IMD's forecast, Noida to experience 'partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thunderstorm' today. pic.twitter.com/9oAELVHNtF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2022

The southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around its usual date, June 27.