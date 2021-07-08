Delhi Teen Thrashed By Farmhouse Owner, Bitten By Dogs, Dies On Road

The Delhi Police said they have filed a case and are looking for the farmhouse owner

A 16-year-old teen who was thrashed by a farmhouse owner over suspicion of theft and left injured on the road was killed after he was attacked by a pack of dogs in southwest Delhi's Kapashera, the police said today.

The teen, who was severely injured after being thrashed by the farmhouse owner with a stick, was left lying on the road for hours with no help. It was at this time a pack of dogs bit him, the police said.

The teen, Sandeep Mahto, the son of a driver, had gone to the farmhouse with two of his friends around 11 am on Wednesday, police officer Pratap Singh said. A guard at the farmhouse saw them and raised an alarm over suspicion that they could be thieves.

Soon, the farmhouse owner, Prakrati Sandhu, caught hold of Mr Mahto while his two friends managed to run away. Mr Sandhu thrashed the teen with a stick, injuring him on his head, the police said. As the teen ran out, he fell on the road, after which a pack of dogs attacked him. He died several hours later, with no help coming, the police said.

A man who was passing by the road saw the body and called the police around 4:30 pm. The police said a case of murder has been filed and they are looking for the farmhouse owner, who is on the run.

The farmhouse owner lives in Gurugram and runs a transport company, the police said.

The police said the teen has no criminal record, but are trying to find out why he and his friends entered the farmhouse.