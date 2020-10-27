Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Husband In Delhi: Police

Body of man with head injuries was found in jungle of Salapur Khera in Kapashera (Representational)

A man was killed in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area allegedly by his wife and her lover, police said on Monday after arresting them.

The accused have been identified as Brijesh Singh (22) and Sugandha (28), both residents of Salapur Khera village, they said.

On Thursday, the body of man with head injuries was found in the jungle of Salapur Khera in Kapashera. Stab wounds were also found on his body. The bicycle of the dead was lying a couple of meters away from the body, police said.

The dead was identified as Bhavanand Jha, who was last seen at Sector-21 Toll Plaza in Gurgaon with Brijesh Singh, a senior police officer said.

Mr Jha used to work in a garment export company at Phase-III at Udhyog Vihar in Gurgaon. Brijesh Singh also worked in Udhyog Vihar, police said.

"During investigation it was revealed that (Brijesh) Singh had an affair with Sugandha. They both were brought in for investigation during which they confessed to their crime. They told police that they were in love and wanted to live together," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Interrogation also revealed that since they considered Mr Jha as an obstacle in their relationship, they decided to eliminate him, police said.

On Thursday, Brijesh Singh took Mr Jha to the jungle and attacked him with sharp weapon. Thereafter, he took a brick and hit him on his head, they said.

He told Sugandha Khera that he had killed Mr Jha. Brijesh Singh had also handed over the bloodstained clothes and knife to Sugandha Khera as proof of murder, police added.