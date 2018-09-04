Delhi: Suspected To Be A Thief, 16-Year-Old Beaten To Death By Locals

After being caught by the owner, the boy was beaten to death by locals. (Representational)

A teenager who had entered a house to allegedly steal valuables, was beaten by locals in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur area today, following which three people were arrested, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said the 16-year-old boy had entered a house to steal valuables, but was caught by the owner and beaten to death by some locals.

A case has been registered at the Bhalaswa Dairy police station.

Three of the accused have been arrested while three others are absconding, the police official said.

