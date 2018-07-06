Delhi Student Falls While Running In School, Dies

Student's foot got stuck in something and he slipped and hurt his head

Delhi | | Updated: July 06, 2018 02:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Student Falls While Running In School, Dies

The body has been sent for postmortem (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 17-year-old student of a government school died after he fell while running in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, the police said today.

The incident occurred when the victim, Abhishek Rai, was running out of the school premises, along with his younger brother who studied in the same school, they added.

Rai's foot got stuck in something and he slipped and hurt his head.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

For more Delhi news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................