Delhi Student Falls While Running In School, Dies

A 17-year-old student of a government school died after he fell while running in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, the police said today.

The incident occurred when the victim, Abhishek Rai, was running out of the school premises, along with his younger brother who studied in the same school, they added.

Rai's foot got stuck in something and he slipped and hurt his head.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

