Delhi Student, 22, Crushed To Death By Speeding Bus

A 22-year-old student was crushed to death by a speeding Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus while he was crossing the road near Nizamuddin in south Delhi, the police said on Friday.

Identified as Honey Meena, he studied at a vocational training institute in Delhi.

The injured student was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

The driver of the bus has been arrested.

