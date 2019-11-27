Techie, 30, Crushed To Death By Speeding Bus In Hyderabad

Upset over the accident, locals roughed up the driver and damaged the bus. (Representational)

A 30-year-old techie was crushed to death by a Road Transport Corporation bus in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the police said.

Sohini Saxena, who was riding her two-wheeler, was crushed by a speeding city bus on Road Number 12 Banjara Hills in the heart of the city.

Upset over the accident, locals roughed up the driver and damaged the bus. The police rushed to scene and saved the driver.

Protestors alleged that the temporary drivers hired by RTC due to ongoing strike by the employees were responsible for accidents.

The accident happened a day after the High Court took up hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of authorities in entrusting RTC buses to unqualified and inexperienced drivers.

