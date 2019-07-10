11-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By School Bus In Rajasthan

The police have filed a case against the driver for negligence. (Representational)

An 11-year-old boy, on his way to school on a bicycle, was crushed to death by a school bus in Rajasthan's Kota today, the police said.

The boy, a class 7 student, was the son of a retired army officer.

The child was taken to an army hospital where he was declared brought dead, Station House Officer Sanjay Royal said.

The incident took place at the city's Haldighati Gate area. On his way to school, the boy fell from his bicycle and was run over by the bus, police added.

The police have filed a case against the driver for negligence.

