Six Arrested For Abducting Man In Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

Six people have been arrested for allegedly abducting a man in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, the police said yesterday.

Bunny, 25, was abducted at gunpoint on the intervening night of June 11 and 12, since one of the accused, Kartik, suspected that the victim had stolen Rs 40,000 from him, they said.

On the night of the incident, police had received information from a person that he had seen a man being kidnapped by some people who had arrived in a car, a police official said.

The police had found that the vehicle was registered in the name of one Om Parkash, a resident of Sonepat, Haryana. During interrogation, it was learnt that he had sold the vehicle to a showroom in Haiderpur.

Subsequently, it was learnt that the vehicle was in possession of Kartik, who was running a spa centre at Netaji Subhash Place in Delhi, the police said.

On June 12, the vehicle was found parked in Netaji Subhash Place. A trap was laid and Kartik was nabbed and he told the police that the victim was held captive in west Delhi's Tagore Garden, they said.

The police team reached Tagore Garden and rescued the victim and arrested Irfan, Ankit, Sumit, Gaurav and Piyush.

Two vehicles, two country-made pistols and five cartridges were seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said.

