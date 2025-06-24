Delhi Woman Allegedly Pushed Off From Rooftop, Dies; Accused Arrested

A 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly pushed off the rooftop of her house in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar area by a person known to her, has succumbed to her injuries during treatment, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said that murder charges have been added to the case.

A source in the police said that the girl and the accused were in a relationship, and a heated argument broke out between them when the woman came to know that the accused was marrying another girl.

"The girl was reportedly angry at the accused, who is of another community when she came to know that he is marrying another girl. He came to her house located on the fifth floor of the building, wearing a burqa," the source said.

The accused disguised himself as the woman's friend. "A heated argument broke out between them, following which he pushed her off the balcony of her home," the police source said.

The incident occurred on Monday morning and was reported to Jyoti Nagar police station around 8.30 am. Police said the accused has been arrested.

"In the attempted murder case reported on June 23 at Jyoti Nagar police station, Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has now been added, as the victim has died during treatment," said the officer.

Police said multiple teams were constituted to arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area was scanned to ascertain the sequence of events and track the movement of the accused before and after the incident.

A large number of locals and neighbours gathered outside the victim's house on Tuesday, expressing grief and demanding justice. Tension prevailed in the area, but the situation remained under control with adequate police deployment.

The victim's family members have demanded strict punishment for the accused, including capital punishment. They alleged that the act was deliberate and driven by deep-seated malice.

"We want strict punishment. He should be hanged for what he has done to our daughter. We will not rest until he is behind bars and gets the death penalty," a relative of the girl said.

Further investigation is underway, and police said they are also recording the statements of the victim's family members, neighbours and eyewitnesses to establish the full sequence of events.