Delhi Seeks More ICU Beds As Centre Asks Capital To Increase RT-PCR Tests

Delhi has asked Centre to increase the number of ICU beds amid surge in infections (Representational)

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today met with Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain, its Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other officials to discuss the national capital's spike in coronavirus cases over the last two days. The capital has recorded over 6,000 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Union minister has asked the Delhi government to conduct more RT-PCR tests and improve its Antigen to RT-PCR ratio while the Delhi government has asked the Centre for more ICU beds in AIIMS and other central government hospitals.

India's coronavirus recovery rate is currently more than 92% while that of Delhi is 89%, the Union minister pointed out at the meeting. The national death rate is 1.49% while that of Delhi is 1.71%.

The minister also expressed concern over the high positivity rate in six districts of Delhi - north, central, northeast, east, northwest and southeast districts.

77 per cent Covid tests being conducted in Delhi are Antigen tests while only 23 per cent are RT-PCR tests. There should be mandatory RT-PCR testing for all those who test negative in antigen tests if they develop symptoms afterwards, the minister said.

Director of National Centre for Disease Control Dr Sujeet Singh, who was also present at the meeting, asked Delhi authorities to be more alert during the festive and winter seasons.

He requested the Delhi government to form a committee of medical experts for better clinical management of COVID-19 patients.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain requested the Centre to increase the number of ICU beds at AIIMS and other central government hospitals to "augment the present capacity which has come under strain".

NDTV had earlier reported on the crisis facing Delhi due to the non-availability of ICU beds with ventilators at leading government and private hospitals.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also requested the Delhi administration to shift patients requiring critical care to the defence medical hospital in the Dhaula Kuan area which has 125 ICU beds.

Of the total 15,784 beds available for COVID-19 patients in Delhi, 9,143 were vacant at 8 am on November 2. The national capital, whose daily Covid figures have been oscillating in the range of 4,000 - 6,000 cases over the last few weeks, has recorded over 4 lakh cases of coronavirus so far.