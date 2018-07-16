Security Guard's Body Found In Water Tank In Delhi's East Of Kailash

No injury marks were visible on the body of the 56-year-old (Representational)

The body of a security guard was found inside a water tank at a residence in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash on Sunday, an official said.

The man, identified as Jaipal Singh, 56, had gone missing on July 13, he said.

On Sunday, a foul smell was emanating from the water tank, following which the residents of the house alerted police, he said.

No injury marks were visible on the body, the official said.

In her statement to police, a domestic help, identified as Kamla, said Singh was on duty when she had come for work at 8 am on July 13.

At about 9.30 am when she had to leave, Kamla found that the main gate of the building was locked from inside and Jaipal had disappeared from the spot, according to her statement.

The owners of the house were abroad at the time of the incident.

